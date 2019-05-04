Twitch Model Amouranth Flaunts Full, Perfect Derriere & Deep Cleavage In Barely-There Lingerie

One of the most popular Twitch streamers in the contemporary social media scene, Amouranth — real name Kaitlyn Siragusa — has certainly made an impact on the scene. While she does frequently play games on her stream, it’s her provocative outfits and poses which really seem to drive fans wild. In her most recent share made to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram, Amouranth leaves very little to the imagination in a skimpy lingerie set.

In this series of three images, Amouranth can be seen playing with what appears to be a Harry Potter wand as she strikes a variety of different poses atop a lush bed. Clad only in a barely-there black lingerie set embellished with lace, the Twitch model makes quite the impression on her amorous audience.

The first image sees the brunette bombshell casting a girl-next-door gaze at the camera lens, her pretty green eyes framed by long, luxurious lashes and perfectly shaped brows. Her fair skin and flawless complexion are emphasized by the natural lighting, as are her enviable curves. Both her cleavage and her curvaceous booty are showcased in this sizzling snap, the tiny black straps of the lingerie set doing very little to obscure her body. The second snapshot sees Amouranth playfully turn her full, rounded derriere towards the audience — giving them more than they might have bargained for — as she raises the tip of the wand to her pretty pink lips.

The third, and final, image is a closer crop and focuses on the model’s tawny tresses, gorgeous gaze, and flawless decolletage.

In the caption attached to the trio of pictures, Amouranth encourages her fans and followers to check out some even racier images linked to her bio. Whether or not many of her admirers took advantage of the offer remains unclear. However, over 110,000 Instagram fans left a like on the three sexy snapshots, and 1,500-plus followers took the time to leave the Twitch model a comment in the appropriate section.

“I am going to forget you are in just your underwear I just wanted to say your eyes are just beautiful that [sic] all I want to say at the moment,” one appreciative admirer gushed in a lengthy comment.

Famous for her cosplay as well as for her multiple ASMR sessions, Amouranth seems to know how to cater to a broad variety of audiences. Whether she’s seen dressing up as Else from Disney’s Frozen or as Tracer from Blizzard’s hit game Overwatch, the Twitch model has managed to stake a claim to a very successful and creative career, and her fans can’t wait to see what is on the horizon for her.