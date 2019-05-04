‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Shakes Her Breasts As She Shimmies For The Camera In Hot New Video

It’s safe to say that Rachel Bush is not afraid to show off her famous figure to fans on Instagram.

The Maxim stunner boasts an impressive social media following of over 1 million on Instagram alone thanks in part to her sexy photo and video posts. In her most recent update, Bush leaves very little to the imagination — shaking her breasts in not one but two short boomerang video clips.

In the first post, Rachel uses a filter that features little gold butterflies flying around her head. The black-haired bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and straight and is all smiles in the snippet. The 21-year-old sports a face of subtle makeup including some light pink gloss, mascara, and blush. Wearing an open pink robe and a nude colored bra, Bush puts on a busty display, shimmying for the camera in the seconds-long clip.

The next video is very similar to the first one, only this time Rachel smiles without flashing her pearly whites to the camera. Though the post just went live on Rachel’s account a short time ago, it’s already earned the model a lot of accolades from her fans with 9,000 likes and 120 plus comments. While most fans chimed in to let Bush know how amazing she looks, countless others commented on her hot moves.

“You look absolutely incredible a goddess,” one follower wrote with two heart emojis.

“Rachel…….. you are absolutely stunning!!”

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another fan wrote along with heart-eye emojis.

As fans know, Bush is married to NFL star Jordan Poyer and the couple share one daughter, Aliyah, together. The model sat down for an interview with Sports Gossip last year and talked about her relationship with Jordan, and she was asked if there was anything that she wasn’t prepared for after she started dating a pro athlete.

“Not really. I wasn’t one to really overreact about being with NBA or NFL players. Like we are all people at the end of the day. The articles and posts that started being written right when we first started hanging out were a little shocking, bit of a change for me at the time but they were all positive for the most part so It was cool.”

Bush was also asked what the biggest difference between him playing for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been. The 21-year-old shared that while Cleveland was a great place, Buffalo has felt more like a family atmosphere and when they’re there, they feel like superstars.

One thing is for sure; Rachel likely gets attention wherever she goes.