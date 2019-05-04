Jenelle Evans Allegedly Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’ After David Eason Killed Her Dog

Jenelle Evans is allegedly being fired from Teen Mom 2 following the drama with her and her husband, David Eason.

According to Radar Online, MTV has reportedly had enough of Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s antics. The pair have caused trouble with production and filming for multiple seasons, and after David made headlines for killing the family’s pet dog, a french bulldog named Nugget, the network is said to be furious.

Sources tell the outlet that MTV is fed up with Jenelle and David’s drama, and that Eason sparking outrage over the death of Evans’ dog was the last straw for production.

“MTV is planning to fire Jenelle. All of the other girls have been filming season 9B for weeks. Kailyn and Leah are filming and so is Brianna but not Jenelle,” an insider told the outlet.

The source also reveals that advertisers have been pulling their ads, and therefore their money, from Teen Mom 2 since the news of David’s shocking killing of the family’s pet, even though Eason is no longer a cast member on the show.

David was fired last year after he made homophobic and transphobic comments on social media. Before that, he had upset cast and crew members with his behavior at a production party, where he allegedly pulled out a knife and began to destroy decorations on set.

However, it was after a blow up at a recent reunion show, where Jenelle was confronted for allegedly making racist comments, that execs reportedly decided to fire her from production.

“Jenelle doesn’t know that she is getting fired, but it should be obvious to her,” the source revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David Eason is now allegedly seeking treatment following the death of the dog. David reportedly beat the dog within an inch of its life and then shot and killed it outside of the home he shares with Jenelle Evans.

TMZ reports that Eason is now looking to enter anger management classes, as he understands that his temper is not only causing a strain on his marriage to Evans, but could also be potentially dangerous for his family members.

Jenelle and David only share one child together, daughter Ensley. However, David also has two children, Maryssa and Kaden, from previous relationships, while Jenelle also has two sons from previous relationships, Jace and Kaiser. Maryssa, Kaiser, and Ensley live at the home full time, while Jace is often with Jenelle and David as well.

MTV has not confirmed the rumors of Jenelle Evans being fired, but it seems that it is only a matter of time before fans know the outcome either way.