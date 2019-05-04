‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Flaunts Major Cleavage & Toned Physique In Skimpy Dress

Last night, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga took the runway at the fashion show for her new clothing line, Envy. The event was star-studded and well attended, and Gorga truly stole the show with her skimpy dress that showed off her insane physique. Gorga shared some behind the scene shots of the fun evening to Instagram, and her fans went wild for the snaps.

For the event, Gorga wore a shimmery, baby-pink dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The skintight number emphasized her buxom chest and ample cleavage, as well as her toned legs. She paired the stunning attire with some stiletto heels in gold, which brought out some of the accents that lined the gorgeous dress.

The reality starlet wore her long, dark locks in big, bouncy curls that cascaded down her sunkissed shoulders and down her back. She pulled the front up slightly, pinning back the pieces in a little bump, and she let some curly tendrils frame her pretty face. Gorga chose heavy sweeps of bronzer to emphasize her flawless features, and some pastel-purple shadow with heavy flicks of mascara to make her eyes pop. She topped the look off with some shimmery, baby-pink gloss and added some sparkling, over-sized hoop earrings to tie the stunning look together.

There were several famous faces in the crowd of Gorga’s stunning show, including Playboy model Lindsey Pelas who sat in the crowd to take in some of Gorga’s interesting pieces on that were on display. Gorga’s sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Teresa Giudice was also in the crowd, as well as several members of their extended family. Giudice’s appearance was happy news to some fans of their reality show, as the two had a falling out at the end of last season, but the duo has since appeared to make amends.

According to Bravo, Gorga and Giudice have been sharing photos of themselves together and Gorga has been by her sister-in-law’s side as Giudice’s husband, Joe, faces deportation following his prison sentence.

Gorga told Us Weekly that Giudice was hanging in there while the entire, extended family awaits a final decision from the judge handling Joe’s legal battle.

“She’s doing good. She’s doing good. Everybody’s just like crossing their fingers and holding on and just waiting for the final decision. But everyone’s hopes are high and we just … that’s all we can do,” Gorga shared.

Fans of Gorga and the RHONJ crew will be keeping a watchful eye out on social media for the latest update from the Jersey natives, and, of course, for the next sizzling update from reality star and fashion designer, Gorga.