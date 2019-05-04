There’s A Bizarre Mike Pence Reference During The Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ Battle

Jacob Anderson, the actor who plays Grey Worm, gave Mike pence a roaring shout out on Game of Thrones. D.B. Weiss, who co-created the HBO hit, said that the actor repeatedly shouted the vice president’s name while they were filming the Battle for Winterfell.

Weiss made the big revelation in an appearance with co-producer David Benioff on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he revealed that Anderson had a unique way of dealing with the exhaustion of filming.

Director Miguel Sapochnik told Anderson to improvise in the language of Valyrian while leading his Unsullied army troops into battle.

“Jacob was so tired and so delirious and so out of it that all he could think to yell was, ‘Mike Pence! Mike Pence! Mike Pence!'” Weiss said. “So in one of those scenes when Jacob is yelling and pointing… what he was actually saying was ‘Mike Pence! Mike Pence!'”

If you missed the reference, don’t worry. It doesn’t mean that you weren’t paying close enough attention during the battle. The scene made it into the final cut of the third episode of the final season of the show, but it was dubbed over with the Valyrian language and Grey Worm is wearing a mask during the scene, so even adept lip readers would have missed the vice presidential reference.

Anderson hasn’t commented on why he chose to shout Mike Pence’s name during the battle scene, but fans can find clues about his political leanings by taking a look at his alter-ego Raleigh Ritchie’s Twitter page where he has posted images trolling Donald Trump.

This guy's got Trump vibes. But smarter. I think it's the hair and the hate face. pic.twitter.com/3ucsMsijx8 — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) November 23, 2016

“Happy 2017 Non-Denominational Holiday everyone. Wherever you, whoever you are, whoever you’re with, however you celebrate or don’t. Lots of love and happiness to you all. Except Trump. He can drown in a lake of sadness,” he wrote in a tweet.

He also used an image of Bernie Sanders to describe how he feels when Trump speaks.

When Donald Trump says stuff. pic.twitter.com/AG122kWRhR — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) February 3, 2016

Weiss also spoke about the rest of the cast, saying that Emilia Clarke is excellent at speaking in a fake language because she has to do it frequently. Her character Daenerys is fluent in her High Valyrian language. But only David Peterson, the man who created Dothraki, High Valyrian, and Low Valyrian for the show, knows how to speak Valyrian, so he and Anderson can talk to each other in the language. Weiss said that the pair seem to almost treat it as a real language when they are on set.