Fans Can’t Get Over How Hot Chanel West Coast Looks In Skintight Miniskirt And Matching Bra

Chanel West Coast is giving her Instagram followers another hot snapshot to drool over.

The model is constantly delighting her army of 3 million-plus followers with sexy photos, and yesterday’s was no exception. In her latest social media post, the model rocks yet another hair color — this time pink, wearing her long locks down and curled. West Coast poses on the Ridiculousness stage with Margie Plus, stunning fans in an incredibly sexy outfit.

The 30-year-old’s rocking body is fully on display in a matching blue and white checkered miniskirt and bra. Chanel’s legs look toned and lean, and her taut tummy steals the show in the picture. She’s all smiles for the photo op, completing her look with a pair of white heeled booties and a jean jacket.

Like she normally does, West Coast is also sporting a face full of makeup including pink lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. She puts her arm around Margie Plus — who is also all smiles for the camera — in a two-piece animal print ensemble. Since the post went live, it’s earned the singer a lot of attention from her fans, who can’t get over how stunning she looks.

While most followers gushed over Chanel’s beauty, countless others let her know that they were stoked for two new episodes of Ridiculousness.

“Two hotties on the same stage. Gotta love it,” one follower wrote.

“You ‘re ridiculousness hot,” another follow wrote along with a flame emoji.

“Never miss this show have been binge watching it since 6.00am. Looking forward to seeing the new episodes tonight,” a third user quipped.

“Watching right now! I love hearing you laugh!,” another fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star sat down to chat with the Berner’s Round Table podcast, sharing a few photos from her visit. In the update, the 30-year-old delighted followers with three photos, and needless to say, she looks stunning in every one of them. In all three images, Chanel is sporting a pair of large cat-eye sunglasses and a vibrant pink crop top while she’s getting interviewed.

Again, the Ridiculousness star changed her hair color, wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a beautiful face of makeup, including pink lip gloss. Like her most recent post, this one earned West Coast plenty of attention with over 21,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with all of the happenings in Chanel’s career by giving her a follow on Instagram.