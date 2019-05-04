Bikini Babe Natasha Oakley Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skimpy Blouse

Bikini model Natasha Oakley is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous assets on social media. After all, she and her best pal, Devin Brugman, run a popular blog called Bikini A Day, and the duo consistently posts their favorite beach-babe looks to their social media outlets. Oakley still knows how to wow her fans when she’s heading out on the town, too, as evidenced by a stunning shot posted to Instagram on Friday evening.

Oakley dashed off to dinner in a pair of body-hugging denim jeans and a white blouse that truly stole the show. The peasant-style top featured a dramatic, plunging neckline that highlighted her buxom chest and ample cleavage flawlessly. Oakley’s skintight bottoms hugged her every curve, and the on-trend, distressed jeans gave her fans a glimpse of her voluptuous hips and toned frame.

Oakley wore her honey-colored locks in a big, bouncy blowout that sat neatly on her shoulders, which added some serious glam the laid-back ensemble. She accessorized with a pair of nude, peep-toe sandals and a fun beaded handbag that added some beach-babe vibes to the stunning look. She rocked a pair of cream, dainty sunglasses, and smiled widely as she strolled away from the beach with the gorgeous sunset behind her.

The Australian native is currently in Sydney, and she shared to her Instagram story that her bestie, Devin Brugman, has joined her down under for some fun in the sun. Always twinning, Brugman rocked a similar outfit of a white, cleavage-enhancing blouse paired with some distressed denim jeans. The duo joined some of their pals for dinner at Sydney hot spot Bert’s, and Oakley showed off the delicious meals and yummy-looking drinks the group enjoyed.

Earlier in the week, Oakley and Brugman wowed Instagram when they posed for a sexy shot together, and both ladies showed off their best beach-side fashion in matching bikinis. The leopard print numbers did a wonderful job of showing off their gorgeous bodies, and they both had their ample cleavage front-and-center of the photo.

The duo looked happy and relaxed to be spending the day together on the beach, which seems to be a favorite pastime of theirs when they get together. They both wore their hair in beach-babe waves and smiled widely as they strolled along together in the sand. Their different, unique styles were evident in the snap, as Oakley wore a more delicate top which featured strings and a smaller cup. Brugman’s top had thicker straps and a plunging neckline, but both women rocked the stunning suits flawlessly.