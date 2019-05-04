Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless:’ Paul Arrests Mia

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week reveals that Paul arrests Mia for attacking Lola. Plus, Devon kisses Elena and Sharon contacts Adam.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) thought she got away with attacking Lola (Sasha Calle) thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway.) Her pregnancy convinced Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) not to turn her in even though Mia put Lola in grave danger, and Lola needed a liver transplant to save her life. However, Paul (Doug Davidson) realized that something about the whole situation was fishy, and next week he ends up arresting Mia for attempted murder. Mia gasps no, but it looks like her days of escaping justice could be through, especially with Rey in Vegas on business for Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott.)

Meanwhile, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) discovers Devon (Bryton James) crying in his sleep on the couch. She wakes him up to ask if he’s okay, and Devon reaches out and kisses Elena. The Inquisitr reported that Devon sees Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and that’s who he believes he’s kissing at the moment. Elena senses that something is off with the kiss, and she asks him what is going on. They discuss the situation, and despite the mixup, the two grow closer.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) agrees to help Victor (Eric Braeden) with Adam (Mark Grossman.) Victor’s big secret in Las Vegas is that Adam is alive, and currently he’s running high stakes poker games using the name Spider. Adam does not remember anything about his life before the fiery blast at the cabin when Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) left him for dead nearly three years ago.

Victor has worked with a psychiatrist specializing in memory retrieval to try to help Adam remember the details of his life in Genoa City, but so far, that hasn’t worked. However, Victor believes that Sharon holds the key to helping Adam unlock some of his memories. They shared an intense love story in the past, and Victor believes the strong feelings will bring back everything else for his son.

Although Sharon just started her relationship with Rey, he is supportive of her helping Victor with Adam, so Sharon gives Adam a call and asks if they could meet to talk about the life they once shared. Rey stands supportively by her side, but if things get truly intense, it seems like Rey may struggle to remain in favor of Sharon’s quest to help Adam. Things could get crazy with Sharon going back down this rabbit hole.