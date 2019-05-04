Kourtney Kardashian & Kim Kardashian Rock Black Bikinis On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Bikini Throwback Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media over the weekend to share a super sexy throwback photo of herself and her sister Kim Kardashian rocking skimpy bikinis.

Kourtney posted the racy throwback photo to her Instagram account on Saturday morning, which featured her and her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, looking like twins in matching black bikinis and visors.

In the photo, Kourtney is seen sporting a skimpy string bikini, which flaunts her curvy backside, ample cleavage, and lean legs. Her long, dark hair is wet and slicked back, and she adds a black visor with a yellow tinted bill to complete her look.

Kourt leans up against Kim in the sexy snapshot, as Kim also wears a black bikini. Kim’s bathing suit is a bit thicker, and boasts a sports bra-like top. Her famous backside can also be seen, as well as her eye-catching cleavage.

Kim has her dark hair braided back and sports the same visor as Kourtney. Kim completes her look with neon yellow polish on her nails.

Both women sport deep tans, dark eyebrows, and dramatic lashes, but seem to have mostly bare faces and nude lips.

A gorgeous ocean scene can be seen behind the sisters, complete with blue sky, white clouds, and the waves crashing into the shore.

The photo was part of Kourtney Kardashian promoting her brand new lifestyle website, Poosh. The website brings together everything that the reality star is passionate about, such as family, spirituality, health and wellness, home decor, entertaining, cooking, and more.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that,” Kardashian revealed in the website’s informational section.

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion,” Kourtney added, revealing that is why she ultimately decided to create the website.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram, checking out Poosh online, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs at 9 p.m. on the E! network.