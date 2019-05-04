‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Major Cleavage As She Sizzles In Sexy Cutout Bikini

Fans cannot get over how hot Garcia looks in her latest snapshot.

Is there any look that Yanet Garcia can’t pull off?

The brunette beauty has gained worldwide fame after being named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” and since she took the title, her Instagram page has taken off. Garcia already boasts 10.1 million fans on the social media platform alone, and her followers continue to grow in number by the day. Sometimes, Yanet will post photos of herself at work, and other times, she delights fans in bikini-clad snapshots just as she did today.

In her latest sultry social media post, the 28-year-old shows off her world-famous figure to fans while taking a dip in the pool. The bombshell holds onto two gold balloons as she flaunts her ample cleavage in a skimpy black cutout bikini, which also showcases her entire figure. Garcia looks into the camera for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks down, while also rocking a pair of sunglasses.

Even though she’s in the pool, the weather girl dons a pair of big silver hoop earrings. Though the post went live on her account mere moments ago, it’s already earned the stunner rave reviews with 65,000 likes in addition to 370-plus comments.

While many fans took to the post to gush over how gorgeous Yanet is, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her stunning figure. Other fans also told Garcia that they love her back after she told her followers how much she loves them in the snapshot’s caption.

“I love you too. So beautiful,” one follower wrote along with a series of heart-eye emojis.

“Love ur bikini ur gorgeous,” a second fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous pic Princess,” another follower gushed.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell reached a huge milestone on her Instagram account — 10 million followers. She celebrated the occasion by posting two bikini-clad photos to her Instagram account while also explaining to fans how much their love and support has meant to her.

“THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS. 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey!”

Garcia went on to explain that she was not that good at her job at first, but once her friend started posting videos of her on YouTube, she was able to make improvements and get better at reporting the weather. Those YouTube videos also helped Garcia achieve widespread fame, and that’s part of the reason why she’s so popular today.