’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Star Jay Smith Talks About Marriage And Cheating

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé documents the lives of Americans who’ve fallen in love with partners living outside of the United States. In order to get their partner to move stateside, the American partner must apply for a K-1 visa, which requires the couples to get married within a 90-day period. The show typically tries to follow the couples from their first in-person meeting to the day they say “I do.”

The series was such a huge hit that the network created several spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which offers viewers a check-in with popular couples after they’ve been married for an extended period of time. The network just aired the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and it seems the honeymoon phase might be over for one of 90 Day’s most popular couples, Jay Smith and Ashley Martson.

It was previously revealed that Jay had been flirting with women on dating apps just days after he married Ashley. During the first episode of the show, fans watched as Jay tried to explain why he did what he did but Ashley didn’t seem open to Jay’s explanations. She eventually kicked him out of the car and left him to walk home alone.

Based on a clip posted to TLC’s Twitter account, it looks like Jay will turn to his guy friends at the barbershop for a bit of advice on his situation, according to a report from The Wrap. In the short video, Jay can be heard sharing his thoughts on marriage and cheating. The Jamaican-born man admitted he was naive about marriage and that his father has the reputation of being a player or a “gyalis,” which Jay believes to be a hereditary trait.

He also told his barbershop buddies that he didn’t know the apps were for dating but they weren’t convinced.

“I never know it was a dating app,” Jay tried to explain. “It said ‘meet new friends in your area’ and I didn’t know.”

“We men, we don’t message girls just for fun,” Kendell, the shop owner responded.

Cheating is in the genes? Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Ra91B8XM6T — TLC Network (@TLC) May 3, 2019

Jay has recently denied cheating accusations from fans after Ashley filed for divorce for a second time, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It seems fans thought Jay had cheated on his estranged wife and had gotten another woman pregnant, but the reality star denied it. While the exact reason for Ashley’s decision to end her marriage is unknown, it seems she has already moved on.

“I’m really happy right now,” she told Us Weekly at her birthday celebration at the Playboy Club in New York. “It’s nothing serious. [I] have found someone.”

“I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well,” she continued.

This season will also feature Larissa and Colt, Azan and Nicole, Andrei and Elizabeth, and Pedro and Chantel.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.