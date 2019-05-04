‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Adam Is Alive

A shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for the week of May 6 reveals that Adam Newman is alive!

On September 1, 2016, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) blew up a cabin with Adam inside. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) watched helplessly as it happened, and everybody presumed that Adam was dead even though authorities never recovered his body.

Now, Victor (Eric Braeden) has been hiding a something, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hired Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to track Victor down in Las Vegas and figure out what he’s been doing. Sharon (Sharon Case) went along with Rey, and they’ve investigated The Mustache.

The Inquisitr reported that Victor stunned Sharon and Rey by showing up at their hotel door and asking to speak with Sharon. Victor tells Sharon the shocking news that Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive. However, there’s one small complication. Adam cannot remember anything about his life before the explosion, and he’s been in Vegas playing high stakes poker using the name Spider.

Victor implores Sharon to talk to Adam and help him recover some of his memories. Sharon and Adam were married and shared an intense relationship several years back, and Victor hopes that those fierce emotions will help trigger something inside Adam’s brain.

Sharon just started a relationship with Rey, and she’s hesitant to dredge up something like this from her past. However, Rey is supportive, and Sharon agrees to see Adam.

Loading...

Nikki shows up in Vegas, and she doesn’t know what to think about any of it. It’s been three years since they’ve seen Adam, and something seems strange about the whole situation. Obviously, where Adam is concerned, there’s always room for questioning true motivations. Some people will even worry that this Adam is an imposter trying to get his hooks into Victor and Newman Enterprises.

It will be interesting to find out what Adam has been up to for the last almost three years since Chloe’s fiery blast left him for dead. No doubt whatever the story is, it’ll be a surprise for everybody including Nick (Joshua Morrow) who is raising Adam’s son, Christian, as his own.

Adam’s big return kicks of May sweeps in a big way, and no doubt the surprises will keep coming for Genoa City. Viewers and the city’s residents buckle up for a wild ride in the coming weeks as the new head writer and co-executive producer, Josh Griffin, pulls out all the stops during his first ratings season back at the helm.