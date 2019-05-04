Kim Kardashian Flaunts Famous Curves In Stunning White Dress

Kim Kardashian was spotted in Malibu on Friday with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, and both of them turned heads in their stunning ensembles. Scott Disick also reportedly joined the women for the outing.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian commanded attention in a long, flowing white dress. The gown brushed the ground as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star walked the streets in Malibu.

The dress was sleeveless, and showed off Kim’s toned arms, as well as hugged her figure, putting her tiny waist and curvy backside on full display. The neckline of the ensemble also offered a peek at Kardashian’s ample cleavage.

Kim added a large gold medallion around her neck and a large, thick, gold cuff bracelet on her arm. The mother-of-three had her long, dark hair pulled back halfway on top of her head, with the rest of her locks styled in loose waves, which fell over her back and down her shoulders.

Kim sported a full face of makeup for the family outing, which included a deep tan and bronzed glow. She also wore pink eye shadow and blush and darkened her eyebrows and lashes for a more dramatic look. Kim added to the glam look by wearing a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been a busy woman. Not only is she preparing for the arrival of her fourth child with husband Kanye West — a little boy who is due via surrogate later this month — she is also enrolled in law school. She hopes to pass the bar and become a lawyer in the coming years.

Recently, Kim opened up about the college admissions scandal that actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are currently entangled in.

E! News reported that Kardashian stated she would never help her children get into college by using any illegal or unsavory methods, revealing that she wants her kids to work for everything they get.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway. That’s what I see is not appropriate. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” Kim stated.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s sexy looks by following her on Instagram or watching her on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! network.