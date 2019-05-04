‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ladies Show Off A Lot Of Leg At The Moulin Rouge

Some of the ladies of Vanderpump Rules are currently taking Paris by storm in what is shaping up to be an epic girls trip. Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent embarked for the City of Lights earlier this week and have been documenting the trip on their respective social media pages.

The ladies have snapped photos at a posh cafe and taken video in front of the Louvre. The group’s most recent image — shared by Stassi on Instagram — showed the ladies in front of the notorious Moulin Rouge. The four girls are all posing alongside one another, and are dressed for the occasion.

Lala wore the most extravagant outfit of all, sporting a nude high/low gown with oversized ruffles around her wrists. The makeup mogul donned thigh high nude tights which showed off her toned legs, as she wore her hair down and went for simple makeup.

Stassi was also flashing major leg in a little black dress which she paired with high-fashion mesh heels. The New York Times best-selling author also wore a silky black cover up with her blonde locks pulled back.

Brittany wasn’t shy to show off her leg either. She wore a cheetah print dress which had an ultra-high slit up to her mid-thigh. The form-fitting garb also showed off the SUR waitress’ impressive cleavage, as she sported a sequin jacket and Chanel bag.

Katie was the only lady of the bunch who kept her legs covered up for the trip to the Moulin Rouge, but that didn’t make her look any less fabulous. The beauty blogger wore what appeared to be a black jumpsuit, which she paired with an ankle-length cheetah print jacket, which had much smaller spots than Brittany’s dress of the same design.

In the caption, Stassi joked that Lala looked like a “Can Can” dancer, but the nude dress was perfect for the occasion. In Katie’s Instagram story, she told Lala she looked like a cupcake, while Stassi called her friend “extra AF” in her own Instagram story. Lala later joked that people might think she was a part of the show and ask for her picture, while Stassi noted that she meant was referring to Moulin Rouge, and not Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of the women of SUR, check out the three-part reunion of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, when it airs this Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.