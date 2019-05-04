Watch SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Bundesliga Match Live

Borussia Dortmund look to keep their German Bundesliga 2018-2019 title hopes alive in a must-win game against SV Werder Bremen.

Despite Head Coach Lucian Favre declaring the German Bundesliga title race “over” last weekend after his Borussia Dortmund side suffered a controversial and crushing 4-2 defeat to Schalke 04, per the BBC, the race is very much alive for “der BVB,” but only if they can collect the full three points against a spirited, ninth-place SV Werder Bremen team on Saturday. A win would allow Dortmund to keep pace with leaders and defending champs Bayern Munich — who had struggled throughout this 2018-2019 season until finally edging into their familiar top spot in March — after Dortmund opened up a five-point lead earlier Saturday by beating relegation-bound Hannover 96.

Now Borussia Dortmund must also score a win in the match that will live stream from Bremen.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund Round 32 German Bundesliga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 42,000-seat Weser-Stadion in Bremen, Germany, on Saturday, May 4.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time is 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can watch the Bundesliga match at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

If Dortmund can emerge from the weekend just two points down, they get a slight edge from the remaining fixtures on their list, compared to Bayern’s. The Bavarian giants, going for their record seventh title in a row, must face two top-four teams in their final two games after today, per Soccerway, RB Leipzig away, and Eintracht Frankfurt at home.

Borussia Dortmund take on 10th-place Fortuna Düsseldorf away, closing its fifth-placed side Borussia Moenchengladbach at home. If Bayern loses one of its remaining two matches, and Dortmund wins out, the Black-and-Yellows take the title — assuming they beat Bremen this Saturday.

Lars Baron / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 32 match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and thanks to that free week, fans can watch the SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream at no charge.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the live stream. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund will be carried by BT Sport Extra and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, while in China, QQ Sports will stream the match and the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.