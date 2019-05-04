Emily Ratajkowski Wears Nothing But Pink Biker Shorts And Thigh High-Boots In New Video On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski continued her habit of wearing next to nothing in her Instagram posts on Saturday when she shared a video of herself wearing nothing but pink biker shorts and black patent leather thigh-high boots. In the video, the 27-year-old model/actress is doing a photo-shoot for her swimsuit/lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman and she tagged the page in her caption. Being the professional model that she is, Ratjkowski performs several poses to show off the shorts, as she leans against a white pillar, arches her back and cups her bosom.

The video gained over 250,000 likes and over 2,000 comments during the first half hour after it was posted. Many enthusiastic fans expressed a desire to switch places with the pillar in the video because of all of the attention it received from Ratajkowski.

“Sometimes I wanna be a pillar,” wrote one of her infatuated followers.

Ratajkowski previously posted some sizzling topless photos from the shoot which were also well received by her fans. But she also recently asserted that she’s more than just the face and body that promotes the Inamorata brand. She’s the creative force behind it and she wants everyone to know that.

“I design, shoot, creative direct, strategize and finance Inamorata,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post three days ago, before adding that her best friend, who specializes in production and sales management, is the only other person on the team. “I’ve gotten really used to people saying to us, “but who’s your investor?” or “who’s running it all?” because I think most people expect to see a young woman getting help from a business dude.”

She went on to encourage her followers to go after their business dreams.

“So for all you ladies (and guys too!) starting or thinking about starting your own business—you’re not alone. We have a lot to learn, but we’re totally capable, and so are you,” she continued.

Under Ratajkowski’s direction, the Inamorata brand is expanding to include clothing. Their brand new collection of separates is called BODY.

“Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do,” she wrote on Instagram.

As The Daily Mail reports the collection includes biker shorts, fitted skirts, bralettes, and bodysuits.

Emily Ratajkowski became famous after she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” but it’s clear that’s she’s on a path to becoming a mogul in her own right, and she’s taking her millions of followers on Instagram along for the ride.