Khloe Kardashian Works Her Revenge Body In Tight Nude Dress

Khloe Kardashian left little to the imagination this week when photographers snapped pictures of her rocking a super-tight dress, which showed off all of the reality star’s curves.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe stepped out in Malibu with her sister, Kim Kardashian, on Friday, and the duo turned heads.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dressed to the nines for the outing, and Khloe’s “revenge body,” as she likes to call it, was on full display.

Khloe wore a long-sleeved nude dress. The garment fell below her knees and covered much of her body. However, the dress was skin-tight, and showed off every curve of her famous figure.

Kardashian’s tiny waist and curvy backside were prominent in the ensemble, which had a sheer quality to it, and allowed fans to peek through and see a hint of Khloe’s bra underneath.

The single mom added to her look with a pair of snakeskin boots and completed it with her signature large hoop earrings and a pair of oversize brown-tinted sunglasses.

Kardashian had her blonde hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail at the base of her head. She also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and a nude lip color.

This week it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian’s TV series, Revenge Body, was renewed for Season 3 on the E! network.

People Magazine reports that Khloe’s return to the series comes one year after welcoming her first child, daughter True, and dealing with a rocky relationship with the little girl’s father, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan made headlines when Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian just hours before she gave birth to their daughter. Nearly one year later, Tristan was accused of cheating again, and the couple officially called it quits in February.

Kardashian first got her own revenge body after her split with ex-husband, Lamar Odom, back in 2012. Khloe credited working out as a way that she helped her body and mind recover from hard times, and it seems that she may be doing it again following her split with Thompson.

“My entire life, I’ve been compared to my sisters. I don’t look like them. I was chubby and tall. I mean, I lost a lot of confidence in myself. I found a new me and this happiness, and I want to share it with other people,” Khloe Kardashian stated of her motivation behind creating the series.