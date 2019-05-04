Kate Middleton Wants To Have Another Child As Meghan Markle’s Baby Watch Continues

Kate Middleton is contemplating a fourth child as the world continues to wait for her sister-in-law’s birth announcement. Kate and hubby Prince William have three kids together, but a source close the family says that the Duchess of Cambridge has been “broody” lately as all the baby talk continues to swirl in the royal family.

“Catherine would like another baby. She loves children and is prepared to put herself through another pregnancy even though they have been complicated by severe morning sickness in the past,” a source told The Daily Mail.

Some royal fans expected Kate to want to stick to three kids, which is the number that her own mother, Carole Middleton, had. But lately, it seems as though she is feeling the pull for another child. While visiting Northern Ireland earlier this year, she was introduced to a 5-month-old baby.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” she said at the time.

There’s no word on whether her husband shares her desire for another addition to the family, though he is well-known for his adoration for his children, the youngest of whom just turned one in April.

If Kate does decide to have another baby, it could be another challenging pregnancy for her. The 37-year-old mom suffers from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, the condition causes some very unpleasant side effects.

“Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance. Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV),” the association explains.

“It is believed that this severe nausea is caused by a rise in hormone levels; however, the absolute cause is still unknown. The symptoms of HG usually appear between 4-6 weeks of pregnancy and may peak between 9-13 weeks,” it adds.

For most mothers-to-be, the symptoms are gone by 14-20 weeks. But for some women, the symptoms can last their entire pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the world waits for the announcement that Meghan has given birth. The mom-to-be is several days past her official due date and royal watchers are keeping their eyes on Frogmore cottage in the Berkshire town of Windsor for news of baby Sussex’s arrival. Media has taken up residence in the area and fans fill the pubs and restaurants nearby as they wait for the big news.