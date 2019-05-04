‘Vanderpump Rules’ Brides-To-Be Brittany Cartwright & Lala Kent Pose Together In Paris

The Bravo stars are both planning their weddings, but they made time for a pitstop in Paris.

The Vanderpump Rules ladies sure know how to plan a girls’ trip. Four of the women from the Bravo reality show left their lives (and their men) in L.A. for a girls-only trip to Paris this week, Us Weekly reports. Vanderpump Rules regulars Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney departed for Paris from the Private Suite, a members-only terminal at LAX.

The four Bravo stars have been posting to social media to document their exciting trip to the City of Love. During the getaway, Brittany Cartwright—who will miss her annual trek to the Kentucky Derby with fiancé Jax Taylor due to her all-female France trip— also took a moment to pose with pal Lala Kent as they share the common bond of wedding planning. As fans know, both Vanderpump Rules stars will soon be brides.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor will exchange vows at Kentucky Castle on June 29, while Lala Kent just announced she will tie the knot with fiancé Randall Emmett next April.

Cartwright posted to Instagram after she posed in Paris with her fellow bride-to-be. The engaged Bravo stars smiled as they sat together at an outdoor café, and both women looked stylish in oversized sunglasses.

The new photo comes days after Vanderpump Rules fans saw Brittany break the news to Lala that she would not be able to have her as a bridesmaid in her wedding because she already has a large bridal party. While Lala insisted there were no hard feelings as the two spoke about it on the season finale of the Bravo reality show, she later told Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast that Brittany has since asked her to be a bridesmaid after all.

“Off-camera she asked me, over New Year’s Eve,” Lala Kent said of Brittany Cartwright. “My mom cried because my mom was there when she asked me. And I was like, ‘Mom, why are you crying about this?’ She was like, ‘Do you know what an honor it is to be someone’s bridesmaid?’ …It made me really happy.”

During the Paris trip, Brittany Cartwright also posted a photo of her and Lala posing with “mademoiselles” Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. Maloney, who is married to Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz, will be a Matron of Honor in Brittany and Jax’s wedding ceremony. Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix will also be bridesmaids.

While all is fine in France, the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.