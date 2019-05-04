Zac Efron Blames ‘White Privilege’ On Why Ted Bundy Skated On His Crimes For So Long

Zac Efron opens up about why he believed Ted Bundy flew under the radar for so long.

The highly anticipated Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile starring Zac Efron was dropped into the Netflix library yesterday and subscribers can’t stop talking about it.

Warning: May contain spoilers.

One big question on the minds of many is – how was Ted Bundy able to get away with his crimes and continue to kill for so long?

As those who have watched the film and those familiar with Bundy’s history know, a lot of the story is rather hard to wrap for viewers to wrap their mind around. For example, Bundy was able to escape from prison on more than one occasion.

For those who have looked into Bundy’s history to fact check the movie, most of what is portrayed in the film is very true to the story.

On the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet, Fox News asked the 31-year-old actor if there was any part of Ted Bundy that he “found to be redeemable” while he slipped into the skin of the serial killer.

“Ted Bundy is a vile, vile human being. There is no part of this at all… I can’t express how much I loathe the man that this movie is about,” Efron answered as he pushed to make it clear that there was no part of him that liked the character he was playing.

The Baywatch actor blamed “white privilege” on the biggest reason Bundy was able to continue killing for as long as he did before he was captured and convicted of his crimes.

Zac Efron Says New Ted Bundy Movie Doesn’t ‘Glamorize’ Bundy — It Highlights His White Privilege https://t.co/UWqYNo2Wi4 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2019

“The fact is that this movie really happened. The fact is that the whole world, literally, all the media, everybody, was capable of believing that this guy was innocent.” he added.

“Every major topic in this movie is bent on showing you how evil this person is.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Efron referred to Bundy as a “clean-cut white dude.”

Initially, the former Disney channel actor received a great deal of backlash for “glamorizing” a serial killer by taking on the character for the film.

Efron, however, insists the film insisted the film wasn’t to glamorize, but to educate on a very important time in history.

“What he got away with back then, nobody would be able to do today,” he continued to explain.

"Zac Efron says white privilege allowed Ted Bundy to kill people for so long before being captured" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/5Y07TQGLjJ pic.twitter.com/c9SF3pufrJ — Citi-Digests (@CDigests) May 3, 2019

The Netflix Original is a unique spin on the life of Ted Bundy as it tells the story from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Liz Kendall). Played by Lily Collins, Liz knew Bundy better than anyone.

At the end of the film, Liz reveals that it was she who first pointed the police in the direction Ted. Riddled with guilt, she finally gets Bundy to confess to his crimes just before his execution.

“When you see the movie, if you don’t think that either me or Ted Bundy is the biggest piece of s**t in the world and don’t want to be like him, then something’s wrong,” Efron added to the end of his conversation with Ellen.

If you think casting Zac Efron as Ted Bundy romanticises his story then you’re missing the point. The point is that Ted Bundy WAS charming, attractive and managed to convince dozens of women that he didn’t rape and murder 30+ young girls — Christie Goodchild (@christiegx) May 3, 2019

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is currently available for streaming via Netflix in most regions. In the U.K. and Ireland, viewers can tune in by purchasing a subscription to Sky Movies.