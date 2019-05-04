Parody Website With Embarrassing Pictures Of Joe Biden Is Outranking His Actual Campaign’s Website On Google

Voters trying to find out more about Joe Biden’s background or policy stances may have found themselves brought to a site called JoeBiden.info, a website that on the outside looks like it could be the former vice president’s campaign site.

But JoeBiden.info is actually a parody site filled with embarrassing pictures of Biden, though many information-seeking voters may have found their way by accident because the JoeBiden.info site had been outranking Biden’s real campaign site in Google. As CNBC reported, the parody site focuses on the touchy-feely nature of Biden, which has gotten him into some early trouble in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Joe Biden has a good feel for the American people and knows exactly what they really want deep down,” read a statement on JoeBiden.info, the parody site. “He’s happy to open up and reveal himself to voters and will give a pounding to anybody who gets in his way!”

Biden has made a splash on digital marketing, turning to a data science software and consulting firm owned by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt for help, CNBC reported. Biden’s campaign has hired Civis Analytics to better connect with younger voters and build a base of smaller donors. The firm was founded by Dan Wagner, who served as campaign analytics chief for Barack Obama in the 2012 campaign. It was apparently not enough to keep his own campaign website from being outranked by a political attack, however.

Joe Biden has emerged as the front runner in a crowded field of Democrats, but that has also made him a top target for the right. Aside from the JoeBiden.info site, someone else registered JoeBiden.org and had it redirect to a page on the White House website listing Donald Trump’s accomplishments in office.

Reports have also indicated that Donald Trump sees Biden as his biggest threat to re-election. A report from The Atlantic Monthly noted that Trump and his allies are devising a plan for attacking Biden, and it may center around the former vice president’s 49-year-old son, Hunter Biden. The report noted that Trump allies believe that Hunter is fair game for political attacks.

Those in Trump’s orbit seem to think that Trump is free to go after Hunter Biden since Democrats have taken aim at Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“You’ll notice the left doesn’t mind going after Don Jr.,” Newt Gingrich said. “So it’s a little bit late for them to say it’s unfair.”

Donald Trump Fears Joe Biden, Strategy Is To Attack Biden's Only Living Son, Hunter Biden, Trump Allies Say. #DonaldTrump https://t.co/Zn1uHRiaXC — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) May 3, 2019

Joe Biden is feeling the heat both ways, already facing some attacks from Democratic opponents as the 2020 primaries grow closer.