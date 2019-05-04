Zac Efron Flaunts Bare Butt & Chiseled Abs In Netflix’s Ted Bundy Biopic

Some Netflix subscribers are tuning into 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' just to see Zac Efron in his birthday suit.

On Friday, Netflix dropped Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile into their library. Starring Zac Efron in the role of Ted Bundy, the movie takes a deep look the life of the notorious serial killer from the perspective of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Warning: May contain spoilers from Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

According to Pop Sugar, Director Joe Berlinger confirmed Efron was his first and only choice to play the character. But it isn’t Zac’s portrayal of Ted Bundy, the dark story line, or the heartbroken wave of emotions viewers feel for Kloepfer that has Netflix subscribers swooning on social media.

It’s Efron’s bare bottom and chiseled torso that some are claiming “stole the show.”

During the first 30 minutes of the movie, Efron is forced to strip down to his birthday suit as his character is being processed. The scene shows the 31-year-old actor putting his ripped abs on full display as he peels his clothing off. Zac then turns and bends over, showing off his curvaceous bare backside as he prepares for a cavity search.

Closer to the end of the film, viewers get a second chance to sneak a peek at the actor’s plump derriere. The scene features Efron’s character being intimate with Carole Ann Boone up against a vending machine while a guard stands in the doorway counting a wad of cash.

While Zac is fully clothed in the scene, his pants are pulled down just enough to give viewers a nice look at his bare bottom.

The moment of passion between Boone and Bundy takes place before the duo are officially husband and wife. After finishing, Carol becomes upset with Bundy for being intimate with her while still being in love with his girlfriend.

Efron’s character twists the situation by proposing to Carol. In a later scene, Zac’s character proposes to Carol while she’s on the witness stand before announcing the duo were legally married under Florida state law.

As Netflix subscribers tuned in to watch the Ted Bundy biopic and lay eyes on Zac Efron’s bare behind, it didn’t take long for them to take to social media to rant and rave about it.

One Twitter user said getting to see Efron’s backside is enough of a reason to give the movie stellar ratings.

Some Twitter users joked that the producers did a pretty good job keeping the fact that Efron would flaunt his nude backside in the movie under wraps, with reactions ranging from shocked to pleasantly surprised.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is currently available for streaming via the Netflix content library. U.K. subscribers can watch the film by acquiring a Sky Movies subscription.