Netflix’s Ted Bundy Film Isn’t On The U.K. Platform & Subscribers Are Baffled

Here's why U.K. subscribers can't find 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' in their streaming library.

On Friday, Netflix released Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the highly anticipated Ted Bundy biopic starring Zac Efron. While many have already had time to watch the film, Netflix subscribers in the U.K. are currently scratching their heads, as the movie hasn’t hit the streaming platform for them.

Efron took to Twitter yesterday to confirm the film had been released on Netflix and gushed about how “proud” of the movie he was.

Netflix subscribers all around the world wasted no time taking to the streaming platform so they could find the movie for themselves. However, it didn’t take long for subscribers in the U.K. to realize that searching “Extremely Wicked” only pulled up the recently-released documentary series titled The Ted Bundy Tapes.

After trying alternative keywords and broader searches, subscribers discovered that Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was never added to the U.K. streaming library.

This left Netflix users in the U.K. baffled and frustrated, as they wanted to watch the Ted Bundy film that the rest of the world was talking about.

Many Netflix subscribers quickly took to social media platforms such as Twitter to call attention to the missing film, with the hopes of learning why they were unable to access the Netflix Original.

why is extremely wicked, shockingly evil and vile a netflix original everywhere except the uk pic.twitter.com/bfZSOnzYjO — rachel saw endgame x3 (@mcugaga) May 3, 2019

One Netflix user tagged the streaming giant on Twitter to announce the service was a “rip off” that “always misses out” on the big titles. They proceeded to insist they were “done with” being a subscriber.

Another Netflix subscriber took to Twitter, upset that the streaming giant had been promoting the movie for months only to deny U.K. subscribers access when it finally released.

@NetflixUK I thought Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil was airing on Netflix today??? It isn't showing on my account? — Rachel O'Hara (@mrsrachelohara) May 3, 2019

For subscribers hoping that a delay or glitch was preventing the film from hitting the streaming library, it seems the film’s absence wasn’t an oversight.

Despite being a Netflix Original, Sky Cinema retains the right to distribute Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile in both the U.K. and Ireland.

So, U.K. users wanting to watch the film will need to acquire a Sky Cinema subscription first.

FYI all, #ExtremelyWicked is available on Sky Cinema from today in the UK and Ireland. Not @NetflixUK. Hope that clears things up and we can go back to watching films. — Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) May 3, 2019

After learning why the Ted Bundy film was not available on the U.K. platform, one user took to Twitter to insist that “no one” uses Sky.

Loading...

@NetflixUK When will we be getting #ExtremelyWicked in the UK?? ???????? — Eloise Strong (@EllieStrong) May 4, 2019

Some Netflix subscribers in the U.K. have remained hopeful the streaming giant will find a way to pick up the film. Others offered the streaming giant advice on how to prevent this from causing chaos in the future.