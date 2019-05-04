‘DWTS’ Newlyweds Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Pose For Jaw-Dropping Bridal Photo Spread

The 'Dancing With he Stars' pro dancers flew to NYC straight from their honeymoon to pose for a stunning magazine shoot.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are reliving the magic of their wedding and honeymoon with a gorgeous photo shoot. The Dancing With the Stars lovebirds flew straight to New York from their honeymoon in St. Lucia to pose for a bridal fashion photo shoot at the Pierre Hotel for Sophisticated Weddings magazine, Just Jared reports.

Val and Jenna, who married at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes on April 13, posed for a jaw-dropping photo spread shot by Susan Stripling Photography. In a series of photos, the newlyweds gaze lovingly at one another while standing outside of a white, antique car, dressed in wedding attire. Val is wearing a black tuxedo while Jenna looks gorgeous in a strapless white gown with a ruffled train. Other shots feature the bride posing solo in front of a window in a hotel suite and the married couple lounging in bed, eating a tiered wedding cake.

The stunning Dancing With the Stars photo shoot will be featured in the new issue of the New York magazine Sophisticated Weddings, which will be released the third week of June. The issue will remain on sale through December 31.

You can see a slideshow of some behind-the-scenes shots from Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s jaw-dropping bridal photo shoot below.

The fantasy photo shoot in New York City had a very different vibe than Val and Jenna’s real wedding, which took place in a California coastal community. While she wore a ruffled, strapless princess gown for the photo spread, Jenna’s modern, real-life wedding dress was a long-sleeved Vera Wang with a sheer, high neck, according to E! News.

The magazine shoot also gave the newlyweds the chance for a bit of a redo, after the two balked tradition at their real wedding by seeing each other and taking photos before their wedding ceremony.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got engaged while vacationing in Italy last June, and over the past year, they kept their fans in the loop regarding their wedding plans.

In the three weeks since they tied the knot, Val and Jenna have shared multiple photos from their St. Lucia honeymoon. The pro dancers showed off their six packs with beachy bathing suit shots, and they shared a fabulous look from a mud bath they got. New husband Val Chmerkovskiy also posted several reflective messages, as he declared his love for his bride Jenna and for all of the blessings he has in his life.