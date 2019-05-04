Amy Schumer Reveals Her Seriously Huge Bare Baby Bump In Makeup-Free Photo

Amy's showing off her huge baby bump as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

Pregnant Amy Schumer is getting very candid on Instagram as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world. In a new photo shared to her official account on May 3, the actress and comedian showed off her pretty huge bare baby bump after lifting up her yellow t-shirt while joking with her more than 8 million followers that even she can’t believe she’s still pregnant.

The snap, which appeared to show Amy during a trip to the doctor’s office, featured her keeping things pretty casual with no makeup and her blonde hair tied back into a ponytail. The star was sporting a bright yellow top with the words “I hate Mondays” written across her chest while she pulled it up to her chest to get a scan.

In the caption, Schumer joked about all those saying it felt like she’d been pregnant for a long time already, asking her millions of followers to spare a thought for her having to actually carry the baby.

Amy has never officially revealed her exact due date, but confirmed that she and her husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child together back in October. The pregnant star confirmed the exciting news on Instagram just eight months after she and Fischer married in a surprise ceremony in February 2018.

Amy hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to showing off her growing bump on social media throughout her pregnancy, though.

The I Feel Pretty star has shared several snaps of her baby bump over the past several months.

The Inquisitr reported in late March that the pregnant comedian posted a mirror selfie with her millions of fans while sporting a nude bra and a pair of black underwear.

In the caption, she opened up about her struggle with sickness during her pregnancy, writing, “Feeling strong and beautiful today #didntpuke.”

Per Romper, Schumer has spoken multiple times about suffering from hyperemesis as she awaits the birth of her first child.

Sharing a picture to Instagram of herself and her husband out on a walk together, the star appeared to call out the lack of research around the pregnancy complication in the caption.

“Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis,” she wrote alongside the social media upload.

Women’s Health reported back in November that Amy was actually hospitalized because her hyperemesis was so severe while also noting that she’d had to cancel a gig in Texas.

“I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the first story,” Schumer told fans after announcing that she’d have to cancel her planned appearance in the Lone Star State. “I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows.”