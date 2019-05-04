Watch 2019 Kentucky Derby Live Stream: Start Time, Streaming Video For Saturday’s Race

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the 2019 Kentucky Derby will be in luck, with a few options to follow all the action even if they can’t make it to a television.

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC this Saturday, with a post time of 6:50 p.m. ET. The race takes place on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, a tradition that now dates back to 1875. Those hoping to catch the action online will have a few options for the race itself and pre-race analysis (links to the live stream can be found below). That includes a full five hours of preview coverage — all for a race that is over within two minutes.

As NBC Sports reported, there is quite a bit of interest as this year brings a wide-open field. The favorite going into the week was Omaha Beach, but the horse had to be scratched after suffering an injury late in the week. The horse’s trainer, Richard Mandella, said it was a “bitter pill to swallow” especially given that Omaha Beach was lining up to be the favorite and had a favorable draw as well.

As the Courier Journal noted, it was a crushing blow for Mandella especially, as he was seeking his first Derby Win and appeared to finally have the horse to do it. Omaha Beach was coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby.

Mandella said on Friday that it seemed almost fate that his horse would win on Saturday.

“We came flying in here like we had it written on us, and it didn’t work,” Mandella said.

While Omaha Beach will not be crossing the finish line in the Run for the Roses, fans instead will get to enjoy a wide-open race with no clear favorite early on race day. The Kentucky Derby has enjoyed a long stretch of far-and-away favorites like Justify last year, American Pharoah in 2015, and California Chrome in 2014, this year any one of five or six horses are seen as frontrunners.

Going into Saturday morning, the best odds were with Improbable, Tacitus, and Maximum Security, all at 5-to-1. Game Winner stood at 6-to-1 odds and Roadster rounded out the top five at 9-to-1 odds.

A rundown on every horse racing in the 145th Kentucky Derby https://t.co/uO139DcWvW pic.twitter.com/gRY2RL4QMy — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 3, 2019

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the 2019 Kentucky Derby on NBC Sports Live Extra, which has options for a variety of different devices.