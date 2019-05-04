‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Flaunts Toned Body In Crop Top On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Nina Agdal showed off toned arms and abs in a strappy crop top and what looks like red leggings in a new photo on her Instagram page. Based on the caption, it looks like the photo was taken after the 27-year-old stunner’s Friday workout. Her face looks fresh in the shot and doesn’t show any signs of recent physical activity. Her brassy blonde locks are thrown over her shoulder which helps accentuate one of Agdal’s most notable physical features — her cheekbones.

“You look ready for anything,” one fan commented.

While her beauty was celebrated in the comments of the post, just last year Agdal spoke out about getting body shamed by a magazine who claimed that her appearance in person did not match the photos in her portfolio. Agdal claimed that they criticized her for not fitting into the clothing at the photo shoot.

“I have an athletic build and healthy curves,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane.”

She later defended her decision to expose the magazine’s derogatory comments in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

“I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore I’ve got to stand up for all the girls and women out there, because I can’t be a part of this big lie and this perception game that’s going on,’ ” she said, as reported by People Magazine. “I’m just not going to participate in this anymore.”

Agdal has previously confessed to being passionate about working out in an interview with Byrdie. Boxing is one of her favorite ways to burn calories but she also confessed to loving SLT — a mix of strength training and pilates — yoga, and Soul Cycle among others.

She also shared advice on what someone can do when they’re feeling down, saying that a great remedy for that can be to just do something that makes you feel good. That could mean exercise, a massage, a good time spent with friends, as long as it makes you happy, Agdal said.

According to her profile on SI.com, Nina Agdal grew up with a love for physical activity and played basketball when she was younger. She first graced the pages of Sports Illustrated in 2012, the same year that she was named the magazine’s Rookie Of The Year. She landed her first SI cover with fellow models Chrissy Teigen, and Lily Aldridge, which helped to establish her as one of the world’s leading modeling talents.