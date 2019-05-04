Kendall Jenner Says She Thinks About Shaving Her Hair Off

Kendall Jenner is considering making a huge change to her look. The Victoria’s Secret model says she may soon cut all of her long, dark hair off.

According to People Magazine, Kendall Jenner recently opened up about how she’s considered cutting off nearly all of her hair, and rocking a look that would likely be inspired by her own mother, Kris Jenner.

“I think about just shaving it all off sometimes. I mean not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off. If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom. I’ve been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It’s too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner. That’s the problem,” Kendall stated.

In addition, Jenner says that her pals are all for the big change, and that they have been encouraging her to chop off her long, dark mane.

“Some of my friends are trying to push me to do it,” Kendall revealed.

Jenner has had the similar hairstyle since she was a little girl, and it has never been but very short, although she has experimented with wigs in the past, or dyed her hair a different color.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner recently opened up about being an aunt to her siblings’ children, and revealed that she sometimes gets baby fever.

Kendall is currently the aunt to nine nieces and nephews, Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Stormi, Dream, and True. However, it will soon be 10, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, a son, later this month.

Kendall is currently the only sibling in her family who doesn’t a baby, and she claims that sometimes being around all of the kids makes her believe she wants a baby of her own, but that the feeling usually goes away.

“I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much,'” Jenner reportedly told E! News with a chuckle, adding that the baby fever often comes and goes in phases, and that it’s sometimes overwhelming when she’s simply playing with the kids, saying she will tell her nieces and nephews to go off and find their parents.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.