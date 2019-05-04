Robert Mueller Will Tell Congress Trump Obstructed Justice, Predicts Former Colleague

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly in talks to testify before Congress. This comes as no surprise given that House Democrats have long called on Mueller to appear before the legislature, but the calls intensified following Attorney General William Barr’s testimony.

As CBS News reported, top Democrats and nearly every single Democratic presidential candidate have called on Barr to resign, accusing the attorney general of “mischaracterizing” Mueller’s final report, and alleging that he is acting like Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, given that Mueller failed to find a Trump-Russia conspiracy, the Democrats have shifted their focus to potential obstruction of justice by the president. In his report, without charging Trump with a crime or accusing of obstruction of justice, Mueller outlined instances which can be interpreted as attempts by the president to end the probe.

According to the special counsel’s office, Trump instructed then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller. McGahn denied the request, potentially saving the president from himself, it seems. Nevertheless, the Democrats have continued to allege obstruction, and are now looking at Robert Mueller for answers.

While no one yet knows what Mueller will tell Congress, a former colleague made a series of predictions. In an interview with MSNBC broadcast Friday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that he expects Mueller to reveal that Trump obstructed justice, Raw Story reports.

Kirschner, who worked with Robert Mueller — Mueller was his direct supervisor while chief of homicide in the D.C. Attorney’s office — said that the special counsel will be “forthcoming” in his testimony before Congress. He predicted that Mueller will look to clear up confusion about obstruction of justice caused by William Barr’s interpretation of his report.

“I think Mueller will say, I don’t have to bend the rules. What I have to do is correct the record. I have to address the mischaracterizations by Barr, and I think he’ll stand up and say, the president committed obstruction of justice offenses.”

Mueller’s former colleague also suggested that the testimony will open the floodgates, and effectively force Congress to call on more witnesses to testify. President Trump, according to Kirschner, might try to “muzzle” the witnesses but Congress will simply “move on.”

“Move on to the next one. We’ll deal with contempt and enforcement. Next witness, next witness. Line them up and start to show the American people what in the world this president has been doing,” he said.