Stassi Schroder Hints Babies Are Coming Soon For Some Of The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ladies

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has come a long way in seven seasons. Over the years, viewers have watched the staff of SUR go through breakups, makeups, marriages, and even divorce. The newest trend among the cast is home ownership as Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix have all purchased homes within the last six months. There are still a few weddings to come through, with Jax and Brittany’s set to go down next month.

Brittany is currently on a girls trip with Lala Kent, Katie and Stassi in Paris and the foursome has been sharing their journey on social media with their followers. While out and about in Paris, Brittany shared a new photo to her Instagram of a photo shoot she did for Kristen’s clothing company, James Mae, earlier this week. In the new picture, Brittany is posing with Jax, and her new caption has fans buzzing.

The SUR waitress referred to Jax as her future baby daddy in the post, and it appeared as though a lot of her followers skipped over the word future, and assumed she was pregnant. That is not the case, but it’s something that Stassi said in the comment section which might hint at when babies will arrive for the popular Bravolebrities.

“Last girls trip before babies,” Stassi wrote below the post.

Despite the fact that the photo Stassi commented on had nothing to do with their current girls trip, many followers believe some of the reality stars will be trying for babies very soon. Brittany and Jax have already noted that they wanted to start having children right away, meaning the couple very could try to conceive by the time June is up.

Katie and Tom Schwartz have also discussed having babies on the show, with the Tom Tom owner showing off an adorable onesie in last Monday’s episode which featured his restaurant’s logo.

Stassi and boyfriend Beau Clark could be the newest Vanderpump Rules couple to get engaged, with Beau admitting in the last episode that he was planning on proposing to the best-selling author.

Lala is set to wed Randall Emmett next year, and even though Randall already has two daughters from another marriage, the pair could very well have a baby of their own. While speaking with medium Tyler Henry, it was revealed that Tyler saw Lala with three children, suggesting she and Randall could conceive sometime in the future.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is always jetting off to a luxurious hotel for vacations throughout the year, so Stassi’s comment on Instagram could mean the trips might be put on hiatus for a while.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.