Ariel Winter Dyes Her Hair Red, Goes Braless In Barely-There Top

Ariel Winter has changed her look up dramatically. The Modern Family star was photographed this week rocking bright red hair.

According to Hollywood Life, Ariel Winter was photographed by the paparazzi in West Hollywood on Friday, but she was missing her dark locks.

Ariel was snapped leaving the Nine Zero Salon with a brand new look. Instead of sporting her brown hair, she emerged with bright red hair.

Winter showed off her new red hair, along with her curves, by wearing a skimpy, black top. The actress went braless under the shirt, which featured a lace up element in the front, which flaunted Ariel’s bare chest and ample cleavage.

Winter added to her look with a pair of skinny jeans that showed off her curves, and completed her ensemble with a pair of black velvet, knee-high boots. She also had a large, black leather handbag slung over her shoulder.

Ariel had her new, red hair parted down the middle and styled in long, loose waves, which fell over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also wore pink blush on her cheeks and a berry color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently opened up to her fans about her weight loss. The Modern Family star says that although she eats healthy and goes to the gym often that she lost weight when she switched up her medication.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Winter told her Instagram followers during a question and answer session.

Meanwhile, Ariel says that she would like to gain some of the weight back as muscle, as well as work on sculpting her curvy backside.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following the actress on Instagram, or watching Modern Family on ABC.