Fitness Influencer Jen Selter Shows Off Famous Bum In Crop Top And Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Jen Selter showed off her most famous asset to her millions of fans in a new post on her Instagram page. In the photo, the woman known for pioneering the butt selfie or belfie sits on a magnificent looking coast somewhere in the world wearing nothing but a sporty crop top and bikini bottoms. She angled her body to give her followers a generous view of her behind. The photo currently has over 60,000 likes on Instagram with over 500 comments. Those comments are filled with praise for the fitness influencer’s beauty and booty.

“Beautiful sunset but you make it perfect,” one fan wrote.

Others indicated that they were interested in taking their admiration for Selter to the next level.

“Tryna [sic] go on a date to McDonald’s,” another follower commented.

It’s hard to believe that Jen would ever be caught dead at a McDonald’s now, given her persona as a paragon of health and fitness. She didn’t get that bum from eating Big Macs.

In a video for Harper’s Bazaar, she shared the meals that she eats in a day and it’s all home cooked, healthy stuff. But she maintained that she isn’t on a strict diet per se and that she has two cheat meals per week. One of Jen’s favorite cheat meals is chicken parmesan and she also likes to snack on chocolate as well.

“If I’m craving something, I’m going to eat it… just moderation,” she admitted.

For breakfast, she has scrambled eggs with onion, spinach and mushroom, cheese and some avocado on the side. Jen added that she normally has a pre-packaged salad for lunch since she’s normally busy during the day with little time to cook a meal. Her “go-to” is a chicken salad with cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and grape tomatoes.

In the video, she cooked a honey glazed salmon for dinner with a side of salad for dinner.

Since fitness has brought her fame and fortune, it makes sense that working out is a big part of Jen Selter’s life. She told Harper’s Bazaar that it’s the favorite part of her day and it’s no wonder, as she owes her career to flattering photos of her toned backside.

“I love training the lower body – squats and lunges are my favorite,” she once told Ask Men.

She recently shared a workout plan for the butt on her Youtube channel. In the video, she wears lime green leggings and does a series of exercises like squats, leg lifts lunges and pulses. So if you want Selter’s bum, she’s given you the blueprint.