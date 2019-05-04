Arrest Made In ‘RHONJ’ Dina Manzo Home Invasion

A man has been arrested in connection with the home invasion and assault of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo. Local police believe that James Mainello was one of two men who broke into Manzo’s home and assaulted her and her fiance, David Cantin.

TMZ says that Mainello, 51, a New Jersey resident, is in police custody and is facing multiple charges for the crime, which occurred in 2017. Police say that DNA found at the scene reportedly matched the suspect, helping them make the arrest.

Manzo and Cantin arrived home and were attacked as they walked in the door. Dina was struck in the face and the head and Cantin was hit repeatedly with a baseball bat. The two were tied up with zip-ties while the house was robbed of cash and jewelry.

The suspect has been charged with “multiple robbery charges, a burglary charge, multiple assault charges, a theft charge” and several others.

Andrew Brettler, a lawyer for Manzo and Cantin, made a statement, saying that they are very grateful for the hard work over the last two years, which led to the arrest. Dina and David added their own words to the message as a thank you to friends, family and fans.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being. We’ve had such a great support system.”

For some time after the home invasion, Dina Manzo told Bravo she was still recovering from the crime, which shook the couple up. Manzo said that she and Cantin had just returned to their Holmdel, New Jersey, town house following Audriana Giudice’s First Communion on May 13, 2017.

Both Manzo and Cantin were taken to the hospital and released soon after, and returned to Los Angeles where they took their time recovering.

NJ.com says that James Mainello, from Bayonne, has been charged with the crime, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, but police are still seeking any additional information related to the crime.

Mainello was reportedly arrested “without incident” on Friday morning and taken into police custody. He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending his first appearance at the Monmouth County Superior Court sometime next week.

Gramiccioni said that Mainello will have a detention hearing to determine whether or not the suspect will be released from incarceration pending a trial.

Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Wayne Raynor at 800-533-7443, or Holmdel Police Det. Eric Hernando at 732-946-4400.