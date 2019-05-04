Watch Denver Nuggets Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: Game 3 Start Time, Preview, NBA West Semifinal

The Denver Nuggets will try to revive their shooting game after a sluggish second game when they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers in Game Three.

After a sluggish, low-scoring Game Two that saw the Portland Trail Blazers even their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series against the second-seeded Denver Nuggets, the series moves to the Moda Center where Portland will try to press their advantage after the win on Denver’s home court. The Nuggets, on the other hand, will need to find a way to revive their shooting game after a 34.7 percent performance in Game Two, according to NBA.com. While Denver put five players into double figures, only center Nikola Jokic managed as many as 16 points. But Denver’s defense also held Portland under 100 points, a trend they’ll try to continue in Game Three which will live stream from Portland, Oregon.

The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,400-seat Moda Center at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, April 14.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 9:30 Central. In the United Kingdom, tip-off takes place at 3:30 a.m. British Summer Time.

Despite the loss, Denver took several positive signs from Game Two that they will hope to use on Portland’s home court as well. Defensively, they held Portland star Damian Lillard to just 14 points, while beating Portland on the boards, 58-47, according to NBA.com.

But Portland remains confident, according to Lillard.

“They say the series starts when someone wins a game on the road and we were able to do that,” he told NBA.com. “Our goal is to just take it one game at a time and protect our home floor.”

CJ McCollum led the Portland Trail Blazers with just 20 points in Game Two. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

