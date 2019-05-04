Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Poses At Prison With Wife, Pauly D, And Vinny Guadagnino For Reunion Photo

It was a bittersweet reunion for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and three of the people closest to him. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star recently had a visit from wife Lauren Sorrentino, and longtime friends Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D Delvecchio. The trio visited Mike at a federal prison, where he’s in the middle of serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

Three photos were shared of the reunion on Mike’s personal Instagram page. One photo featured Mike solo with Lauren, another where he stood with his MVP brothers, and the third was of the whole bunch. Despite being a difficult situation, the group was all smiles and definitely happy to see one another.

Mike was sporting his prison uniform which was a green-grey collared shirt with matching pants. The group posed outside in front of a white fence and seemed extremely happy to be with one another. The Instagram photos were of actual printed photos, which Lauren shared as she is running her husband’s social media while he is away.

There was an extraordinary amount of support from Mike’s fans in the comment section, and within an hour the photo amassed over 133,000 likes and 2,000 comments. Hundreds of comments featured the popular “#FreeSitch” hashtag, while others wished him well as he finishes out his sentence.

Pauly D commented on the photo that he missed his friend, and started the new hashtag, “#FREEBDS.” BDS stands for “Big Daddy Sitch” which Mike dubbed himself during the filming of Family Vacation. The reality star once famous for his killer six-pack has become the poster boy for the dad-bod and wasn’t shy about his passion for junk food.

From the looks of things, Mike won’t be BDS much longer as he is clearly taking care of his health behind bars. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi confirmed Mike was working on his body when she spoke to E! News recently.

“We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week,” Nicole admitted. “He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know he’s not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he’s [probably] gonna have his six-pack again. But he’s doing … he’s doing good in there.”

Lauren also shared the photos to her own Instagram page, and captioned the photo “THE COMEBACK is always GREATER than the setback.”

Mike should be released sometime in September. He will be back for the third season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.