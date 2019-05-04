Britney Spears Goes Braless In Black See-Through Dress

Britney Spears is showing off her famous figure on social media. The singer posted a series of photos of herself on Friday, which put her curves on full display.

Over the weekend, Britney Spears shared multiple photographs of herself to her Instagram account, where she is seen rocking a form-fitting dress.

In the sexy snapshots, Britney wears a black, long-sleeved dress, with a skirt that falls just above the singer’s knees. Spears’ dress boasts square shoulders, and a sheer cut-out neckline that falls down to her navel, and allows fans to see-through to get a peek at her ample cleavage.

Spears’ flat tummy and tiny waist are on full display and she completes her look by sporting some bright peach-colored polish on her nails.

Britney has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in messy and loose waves, which fall down her back and cascade over her shoulder.

The singer also dons a full face of makeup, which includes a darkened eyebrow, and dark, dramatic lashes. Britney also sports pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow on her face, and a berry-color on her pouted lips.

Britney posted the photos of herself just days after being released from a mental health facility.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears recently spent weeks in a mental health facility after it was reported that she was having a hard time following her father’s life-threatening illness.

During her stay at the facility, rumors began to fly about Britney and her family. Fans speculated that Spears may have been forced into treatment against her will by her family. However, she took to social media to set the record straight, telling fans not to worry about her.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the message that accompanied a quick video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears’ life by following her via social media.