Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Killer Curves While Wearing A Black Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Post

Gabrielle Union is showing her fans that mama’s still got it in her latest social media update.

The L.A.’s Finest actress shared with her 12.7 million followers her dangerous curves and stunning hairdo. The actress is rocking long braids in the snapshot and is smiling for the camera and showing off her amazing skin. Union also tagged makeup artist Sam Fine, who provided the Bring It On alum with a natural, minimalistic makeup look. Union’s post received more than 100,000 likes from her followers. The snap also received more than 1,000 comments shortly after she posted it.

“Gab…get off our necks!” one follower exclaimed, followed by heart emojis.

“You’re glowing,” wrote actress Mindy Kaling.

The Being Mary Jane star credited her braids to celebrity stylist Lari of Veri Uniquely Styled. The snapshot comes just hours after Union shared that she has launched a baby line inspired by her daughter, Kaavia.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Union wanted to match with her baby as often as possible. Union joined forces with New York & Company for the capsule collection, which she has previously collaborated with for a women’s line. The unisex baby line reportedly runs sizes 0-24 and is priced at $15 to $45.

“What started out as just wanting to make matching outfits that @kaaviajames and I could wear (and our dog Tre ) – transformed into something bigger that includes all babies,” Union captioned the Instagram post. “The line was inspired by busy moms who need easy, cute and comfortable clothes for their babies… and of course, @kaaviajames’ dynamic personality. We’ve got a lil something for every cutie.”

The multi-talented star is possibly basking in the sun as she prepares for her new role as a host for Season 14 of America’s Got Talent. The actress will join Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough as the show’s newest judges. Both women will join Simon Cowell and Howie Mendel at the judges’ table when the show comes back on May 28. Terry Crews will also replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host. Hough and Union are replacing the talent show’s longtime hosts Heidi Klum and Mel B.

The decision to add in new faces was announced back in February by Meredith Ahr, President of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, per Deadline.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” Ahr said. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel.”