Kylie Jenner Reportedly Quietly Settles Lawsuit Over Copyright Claims From Another Cosmetics Line

Kylie Jenner is reportedly settling in court with a cosmetics company that says the mogul ripped off its branding idea.

According to The Blast, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was sued back in October 2018 by Tiffany Herrmann, who runs a company called Sheree Cosmetics. Herrmann reportedly claimed that Jenner ripped off the packaging concept from Sheree’s “Born to Sparkle” makeup line. Herrmann claims that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star released an eyeshadow palette of the same likeness and sold it on her website. The line reportedly has the same name, packaging and colors as Herrmann’s concept.

It was reported on Friday that Jenner and Herrmann have exchanged information as a means to dissolve the matter. Jenner is reportedly hoping to bring an end to the “beef” between the two lines and will come to an agreement privately. Herrmann reportedly claims that Jenner has been stealing makeup from the “Born to Sparkle” line since 2017. The cosmetics line is reportedly suing Jenner for “unspecified damages” and was also seeking an injunction from the courts in an effort to stop Jenner from selling the collection.

Allure reports that while the palette in question was released by Sheree Cosmetics in 2017, records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office report that Herrmann patented the “Born to Sparkle” name on August 30, 2018, weeks after Jenner premiered her palette for her 21st birthday.

“As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery. I’m starting to learn this practice is just part of the business cycle and happens more often than the public is led to believe,” Herrmann said. “We would like to be sure our ideas for Born to Sparkle are protected and what we believe is fair prevails, and we hope this protects other entrepreneurs like us from future similar situations.”

Kylie Cosmetics launched in 2018 and Vox reports that Jenner wears multiple hats in the company. The Life of Kylie alum is the brand’s sole founder, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer. The beauty mogul was already three years into her Kylie Lip Kits, which were inspired by her lip injection rumors. In its first six weeks, Kylie Cosmetics reportedly raked in $54.5 million worth of products at Ulta Beauty. The line is now reportedly worth $900 million. Jenner herself was dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire in the world by Forbes earlier this year.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told Forbes of her accolade. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”