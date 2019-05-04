Nina Dobrev Rocks Skimpy Black Bathing Suit In Sexy Photo With Miles Teller’s Fiancee

Nina Dobrev is showing off her beach body in a sexy bathing suit on social media. The former Vampire Diaries star is currently vacationing with friends, and enjoying some fun in the sun.

According to The Daily Mail, Nina Dobrev posted the photo in honor of Keleigh Sperry’s bachelorette party. Sperry, who is the fiancee of actor Miles Teller, is celebrating her final days as a single woman before she walks down the aisle with her future husband.

In the photo, Dobrev is seen sporting a black bathing suit, which features a large cutout in the mid-section, covering only about as much as a bikini.

Nina adds to her beachy look by wearing a captain’s hat. She has her mid-length, brown hair worn down and styled in loose waves that fall all around her face. She completes the look by wearing a black choker around her neck and braces on her wrists.

Dobrev and Sperry are seen lying on the deck of a yacht in the photo. Keleigh wears a white one-piece bathing suit, which is snug against her chest, and flaunts her ample cleavage, which nearly spills out of the sexy suit as she smiles while looking away from the camera.

Many fans best know Nina Dobrev from her role of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on The Vampire Diaries. According to Cinema Blend, the actress recently opened up about her favorite episodes of the fan favorite TV series.

“‘Lost Girls’ was one of them, in which we flash back into 1864 I believe. And we meet Katherine for the first time in the period piece times, and that was really fun to shoot and also a really fun character introduction to make. I loved playing that role, and I love doing period pieces, and going back in time. It was really a real treat,” Dobrev revealed.

Loading...

Nina says her other favorite episode was titled “The Departed,” and focused on the death of her character’s parents. Dobrev says she liked filming the episode because she got to film underwater, and she loves doing stunts.

The actress says the episode and filming was “emotional,” but it was also very cool to be able to do some underwater scenes due to a storyline where her character and her parents’ car drives off of a bridge and she nearly drowns before being pulled out of the water.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following the actress on Instagram.