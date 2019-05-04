‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Plump Derriere In Incredibly Sexy Metallic Thong Bikini

Abigail Ratchford is flaunting her world famous curvy figure in another sexy new snapshot.

The model, who has been dubbed “The Queen of Curves,” has been putting on a hot display for her fans all week on Instagram and today, she ended the work week with a bang. In her latest post, the black-haired beauty leaves virtually nothing to the imagination in a very NSFW outfit. The new image is taken from Ratchford’s backside — showing off her hot assets.

In the photo, the stunner rocks a barely-there metallic thong bikini that shows off her plump derriere to her 9 million plus followers. Also on display is the bombshell’s toned legs and taut tummy that she must work so hard to achieve. Abigail wears her long dark, locks down and wet and sports a beautiful face of makeup complete with eyeshadow, lipgloss, and fierce blush.

The “Queen of Curves” accessorizes her look with a pair of over-the-knee metallic boots that match her bikini top as she sizzles in the photo. It didn’t take long for Ratchford’s army of fans to take notice of her post and gush over her beauty. So far, the photo has amassed over 33,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments within just hours of going live. While many fans commented on the photo with emojis, countless others let the model know how hot she looks in the snapshot.

“Will you Marry me? Abigail Ratchford,” one follower asked along with a ring emoji.

“Looking tasty my love!”

“You are so hot I am deceased,” another fan chimed in.

Yesterday, the 27-year-old showed off her body once again — this time in a bodysuit. As The Inquisitr shared, the model poses in the middle of a gravel road with a deserted area at her back. She looks off to the side in the snapshot, pursing her lips and showing off her flawless face with blush, mascara, lipstick, lip liner, and some fierce highlighter.

The social media sensation’s amazing figure is fully on display in a skintight body suit, which includes white, brown, orange, and green patterns. And like her most recent photo, the model sticks out her derriere as she poses, showing off her curvy booty in NSFW thong bottoms.

In a recent interview with Women’s Fitness, Abigail revealed that it was Kanye West who helped to put her on the map when she worked with him on his coffee table book.

“He handpicked me for that as well and I really am proud to be part of a company that celebrated all models’ bodies and curves. I’m more on the curvy side, he also had some traditional high fashion runway model body types, as well representing all figures,” she shared. “That’s what I really love about Kanye, he’s not afraid to push the envelope and is constantly setting trends, so then when I got the call a couple OF months ago that he wanted to use me again for season six I was just so ecstatic, I knew I was going to be a part of something iconic.”

Fans can keep up with all of the happenings in Abigail’s life by hitting the “follow” button on her Instagram account.