Victoria’s Secret Model, Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Major Bikini Cleavage In ‘Hot Wheels’ Insta-Snap

Victoria’s Secret models don’t seem to come with a shelf life. At the age of 38, Alessandra Ambrosio is living proof.

On May 3, the Brazilian bombshell updated her Instagram. Proving every inch the leggy goddess, Alessandra is flaunting her Amazonian physique in a tiny, peach-colored bikini. The string swimwear is somewhat covered-up by a loose shirt, but the cleavage is all there. A decorative, seashell-like pendant at the bra clasp adds bohemian touches.

The picture’s carefree feel is further accentuated by Ambrosio posing outdoors on a bicycle. It comes complete with a wicker basket. A quick look at the caption and it all makes sense – wheels that are “hot” might be a reference to toy cars, but they’re proving apt for today’s picture.

Fan comments have already called Ambrosio a “hot mamma” and “absolutely beautiful.” While this supermodel hasn’t walked the Victoria’s Secret runway in some years, she nonetheless remains best-known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her lingerie catwalk appearances are considered somewhat legendary and Alessandra has the whole era memorized. Speaking to Byrdie in 2018, Alessandra reflected on the early days.

“Here’s what I remember: I went to a casting for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and they asked me to stay. They wanted me to be the fit model for that year.”

For Alessandra, the experience of joining the brand was intimidating. She continued by saying: “I would see all of the models coming in and out: Stephanie Seymour, Helena Christensen, Tyra, all the girls. Karen Mulder, Laetitia Casta, all the supermodels from the 90s.” Decades later, Ambrosio is a lingerie icon, style queen, fashion influence, and entrepreneur. Alessandra has her own swimwear line.

Given the stiff competition within the modeling industry, staying popular takes a lot. Instagram is currently dominated by modeling megastars. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin are being snapped up by the likes of Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Tommy Hilfiger. With youth on their side, these “it” girls can rack up hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers a week. Alessandra’s following sits at an impressive 9.9 million. Ambrosio does not recall massive pressure back in the day, though.

Loading...

“The good thing about when I first started was I didn’t have so much pressure, like, I didn’t put pressure on myself. So it was more easygoing,” she told Byrdie. Alessandra formed part of the supermodel generation that also made Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima household names.

Ambrosio’s Instagram is followed by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Culpo. Likewise keeping tabs on this icon are models, Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, and Lele Pons.