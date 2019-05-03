Lizzo Oozes Sex Appeal In A Black, Lace Lingerie Onesie On The Set Of ‘Hustlers’

Just weeks after a record-breaking debut studio album, Lizzo is showing her fans a sneak peek of her acting debut.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress posted a photo on Instagram earlier this week on the set of Hustlers. The film, starring and produced by Jennifer Lopez, will be Lizzo’s first film she appears in. In the post, Lizzo is kneeling down with her legs wide open. The singer is wearing a black, lace onesie with her dark hair flowing. The singer is also rocking a smoky eye look and a nude lip in the Instagram snapshot. The “Juice” singer also paired the look with fishnet thigh-highs. The photo was shared with the singer’s one million followers. The snap received 110,000 likes and more than 900 comments from Lizzo’s fans.

“Keeeep killing it for all us fat girls who need representation!!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“I see you making moves queen,” another follower chimed.

Deadline reported back in April that Lizzo would be joining the Hustlers cast. The STXFilms about is also set to star Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, and Madeline Brewer. The film is reportedly directed by Lorene Scafaria and is currently shooting in New York City’s. The film’s plot follows a group of strippers who band together to turn the table on their Wall Street clients. The movie is reportedly inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler.

Hustlers, which is set to premiere in September, is the “Tempo” singer’s first live-action film and the second film of the year. Lizzo will also lend her voice to the animated film UglyDolls starring Nick Jonas and Janelle Monae. The animated film premiered on Friday and is reportedly also under STX.

The “Water Me” singer also shared earlier this week photos from her cover of V magazine. Following the release date of Cuz I Love You, the “Soulmate” crooner was interviewed by Sam Smith for the sultry cover story. In the article, Lizzo said discussed her bustling career, self-love and body positivity.

“First off, I love my body,” Lizzo said. “No matter what angle you shoot it at, no matter the lighting, my body is just so f***ing beautiful all the time. I may talk s**t about it sometimes, but f**k She’s still a bad b***h.”

Lizzo also announced on Thursday that she finished shooting Hustlers. The artist is now continuing the first leg of her Cuz I Love You Too tour.