Danielle Herrington Goes Braless And Flaunts Major Cleavage Under Orange Jacket For Steamy New Instagram Snap

The upcoming summer months are sending temperatures soaring outside, and the same thing is happening on Danielle Herrington’s Instagram account. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned up the heat with a sizzling new upload that sent her thousands of fans absolutely wild.

The latest addition to the 25-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account was uploaded on Friday, May 3, and certainly did not disappoint. The model left very little to the imagination in a sexy, all-orange ensemble that put nearly every inch of her flawless physique completely on display for the camera.

Staring down the camera with a sultry look, Danielle wowed her fans by going topless and braless underneath an oversized orange military jacket in her steamy new snap. The garment was worn completely unbuttoned, flashing an ample amount of cleavage as the stunner stood with her hands on her hips, and put her enviably flat midsection well on display. As for her bottom half, the bombshell sported nothing but a tiny orange thong that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The cheeky cut of the panties highlighted Danielle’s curvy booty and long, toned legs. The model was captured tugging at the thin waist band of her skimpy undergarment, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

To add some bling to her barely-there ensemble, Danielle added to gold necklaces that barely peeked out from underneath the bold jacket. She wore her dark tresses down in loose waves that fell messily over her shoulder and perfectly framed her face, which sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of a shimmering eye shadow and glossy lip.

Fans of the bikini model showed nothing but love for her latest social media snap. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 9,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments containing compliments for Danielle’s jaw-dropping display.

“So sexy,” one person wrote, while another said her look was “stunning.”

The stunner is gearing up for the release of the 2019 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, which is set to hit shelves next week. This will be Danielle’s third year making an appearance in the bikini-clad publication, a run that also included the cover page of the last year’s issue.

To get fans excited for the release of this year’s edition, the model has been indulging her Instagram followers with a few sneak peeks at her photo shoot for the magazine in Costa Rica. One behind-the-scenes look included a sexy video of the babe posing up a storm on the beach in a minuscule silver bikini that barely contained her assets, sending her fans into a frenzy.