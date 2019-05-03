Alex Trebek Has A ‘Potty Mouth’ When Cameras Aren’t Rolling, Says James Holzhauer

Holzhauer declined to give specifics, considering he made the allegation in an interview with a junior high school newspaper.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is the picture of intellectualism, dignity, and stereotypical Canadian politeness — when the cameras are rolling. He has a “potty mouth” when they’re not, says million-plus-dollar-winner James Holzhauer.

Holzhauer has, as of this writing, won $1,608,627 over a 21-game win streak through Thursday’s show (and not counting the results of Friday’s show). Not surprisingly, media outlets everywhere have wanted to talk to him, and he’s had to turn down most of them.

But one media outlet he did talk to, surprisingly, is a junior high school student newspaper. Specifically, he spoke to Emma Lombardozzi of SAMS Salmon, “The Official Student Newspaper of Shaler Area Middle School” (which is in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, in case you were wondering).

Why did he speak to an adolescent reporter at a junior high school student newspaper when he’s turned down interviews with some of the biggest names in the publishing industry? Simple: “I support student journalism,” he told the young journalist.

One revelation he gave the young journalist and her audience: Trebek has what Holzhauer calls a “potty mouth” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Considering that he was speaking to a 7th- or 8th-grader for a middle school audience, it should come as no surprise that Holzhauer didn’t give anything in the way of specifics when it comes to Trebek’s supposed “potty mouth.”

Rules for success:

– Skip class to gamble online

– Fail every job interview

– Get kicked out of half the places in town where you can do businesshttps://t.co/43YJK2pGU5 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) April 25, 2019

No need to worry, though: Trebek’s penchant for launching into a blue streak has been well-documented by media outlets not intended for 12- and 13-year-olds.

For example, as TMZ reported in 2012, Trebek was captured on video dropping an S-bomb when a mix-up with a valet resulted in him getting the wrong car.

“S**t happens.”

Similarly, the Fun With Cole blog revealed that the host had a few too many one day and was captured on video dropping an F-bomb. Watch the video below at your own risk.

And according to Huffington Post, Trebek used a word beginning with D, colloquially used to refer to the male anatomy, although in that particular case he was tricked into it by a cheeky contestant.

Apart from the host’s fondness for naughty language, Holzhauer gave the young writer some other salient information. For example, he says that he was an “undisciplined student” in his day, but getting on Jeopardy! drove home the importance of setting goals.

“I set a goal for Jeopardy and really focused on achieving it.”

It took him nine years to achieve that goal, however, telling the student newspaper that he started seriously trying to get on the show in 2012.