Jordyn Woods’ ‘Replacement’, Tana Mongeau Flaunts Plunging Cleavage In ‘Virgin’ Insta-Pic

Tana Mongeau knows how to make a headline.

Coachella 2019 saw this YouTuber “[replacing]” Jordyn Woods as Kylie Jenner’s new best friend, per The Metro. On May 3, Tana threw fans her most recent Instagram update. It’s asking them if they’re “ready for this music video????” Tana’s question nonetheless comes with a warning – the video is “NOT what u expect,” she writes in her caption. A hashtag of “VirginTana” is then used.

The picture shows this Vlogger and singer standing in a field. What may be wire netting blurs amid a background of shrubbery and yellow flowers, but eyes are likely on the blonde in the foreground. Tana’s denim shorts and loose-flowing open jacket might be casual, but a bright yellow cropped top is upping the ante. Super-tight and low-cut, it’s flaunting some major cleavage. Paired with Mongeau’s peroxide-blonde hair and sultry expression, the update comes as somewhat provocative.

The photo’s bohemian nature is, however, getting noticed. One fan made an immediate comparison, per their comment.

“is sis in her Miley Malibu phase?”

The question likely pertains to Miley Cyrus’ “Malibu” track. Miley’s entire Younger Now album is known for its hippie, low-frills vibes. It’s also decidedly more toned-down compared to the singer’s previous albums.

The mentioned “virgin” in the hashtag may refer to a possible song name for Tana. No title is confirmed. The word does, however, come as somewhat-questionable in the realm of being applicable to Tana overall. Two days ago, Life and Style Mag asked if Tana was “dating” fellow YouTuber, Jake Paul. A “waiting for jake to comment be like” reply to today’s picture reflects this. Likewise: “*jake enters the chat the second this is posted*”

Elsewhere, Tana’s relationships have made headlines for their bisexual nature. In January, People reported Tana to be in an “open relationship” with Bella Thorne and Mod Sun. The relationship appears to have dissolved – both with what is assumed to be a split between Thorne and Mod Sun and a message from Bella back in February. “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Bella tweeted, per Teen Vogue‘s coverage of their breakup. Ultimately, a girl whose high-profile relationships include threesomes is unlikely to be virginal.

Tana has 3.4 million Instagram followers. Her career as a YouTuber is long-established. More in-the-making, however, is Tana’s career as an overall A-Lister. Mongeau’s Coachella Instagram snap with Kylie Jenner seems to have been her most rapid-acting career boost so far. Given today’s post, fans can await some new music from Tana.