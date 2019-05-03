English Lingerie Model, Abbey Clancy, Shares A Racy Throwback Snap On Instagram

British lingerie model Abbey Clancy is almost six-months pregnant with her fourth child and according to an article by The Daily Mail, her baby bump is quite visible now. Nonetheless, that doesn’t stop her from sharing throwback bikini pics on her Instagram account to titillate her followers.

Friday evening was no exception, as the model took to her page and shared a sultry black-and-white snap wherein Abbey was featured wearing a sequined bikini set to show off her incredible cleavage, taut stomach and well-toned thighs.

In terms of her aesthetics, Abbey’s tresses were styled wavy and she wore a full face of makeup but her choice of colors could not be determined because of the monochromatic nature of the picture. In the first snap, Abbey looked away from the camera and folded her arms over her chest, while in the second one, she kept a hand on her stomach and held a strand of her hair in the other hand to strike a pose.

In the caption, she wrote that she wishes back to go to Miami where the photo shoot took place in the past. In response to that, fans wrote in the comments section that they would love to accompany her, while others wrote that they are in love with the pic and that Abbey is a stunner.

Before sharing the current snap, the former Britain’s Next Top Model wowed her fans and followers by sharing yet another throwback picture wherein the model could be seen wearing a set of white lingerie and a white lace robe atop her lingerie. She wore her tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it sexy and glamorous.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture garnered more than 5,000 likes while the up-close one amassed additional 2,000 likes and fans praised the model’s beauty in the comments section. Commenting on the snap, one fan said that Abbey is gorgeous beyond words, while another one called her a goddess, adding that she looks divine in all of her snaps.

Loading...

Another fan congratulated the 33-year-old model on her fourth pregnancy and sent best wishes to the unborn baby as well. According to The Daily Mail article, Abbey earlier said that she wasn’t ready for her fourth child.

“I think I’m so lucky, I have three healthy kids and I’ve got two girls and one boy, but no I don’t want another one,” the model had said.

“If it happens it wouldn’t be the end of the world, but going through what I went through being pregnant with Johnny, it definitely does put me off a bit. It was quite a bad time but worth it in the end.”