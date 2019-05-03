Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Poses Like A Diva in Adorable Instagram Post

Sassiness runs in the family! Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter Penelope showed off her best modeling poses in her mother’s latest Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The little fashionista looked as sassy as ever in the adorable photo series.

The photos on Kourtney’s Instagram feed showed Penelope rocking a neon pink jumpsuit and a matching beanie with a pair of white sunglasses on her head. The little girl bundled up in a pink patterned overcoat with fur on the cuffs and hood as well as thick black snow boots.

Penelope channeled her aunt Kendall Jenner in a series of unique poses, including one with her legs crossed and hands on her knee as she pouted at the camera. In another, she placed one hand on her hip, the other on her head, and looked down at the ground. In the final image, the eldest child of Kourtney’s stood on a countertop with one knee bent and flashed the camera a peace sign.

“Girl’s got poses,” Kourtney said in the caption.

The collection garnered over 785,000 likes and counting. Friends and fans in the comments told Penelope, or “P” as many call her, that she was killing it as a model.

“Omg yes P!” one user said.

“Divvvaa,” another wrote.

Loading...

Last month, Kourtney took Penelope and her sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, on a spring break vacation to Finland to enjoy some skiing time, according to People. The children’s father Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie tagged along as well.

“The family trip was for the kids’ spring break. This is why Scott and Sofia came along,” a source told the publication. “They spent several days in Finland and had a great time. It was a lot of snow so the kids had fun.”

Penelope and her cousin North West, 5, the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian West, are both sprouting their own unique styles. On Thursday, Kim shared a photo of North glammed up in a snakeskin patterned top, denim shorts, and very large silver jewelry courtesy of her mother’s closet. She also wore a pair of custom children’s Carolina Lemke sunglasses, a brand that Kim recently launched her own collection with.

“I didn’t think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things,” Kim wrote in the caption. “I love my fashionista Northie so much!”