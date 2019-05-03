Gabrielle Union Launches New Baby Line Inspired By Her Daughter Kaavia

Gabrielle Union wants to make sure she and her baby Kaavia James Union Wade have as many opportunities to dress alike as possible.

The L.A.’s Finest actress launched a baby line for retailer New York & Company on Friday. People reports that the advertisement for the capsule collection features Union, 46, Kaavia, 5 months and their pup Tre in matching black-and-white outfits. The clothing line is reportedly for babies aged 0-24 months and features an array of dresses, t-shirts and onesies. The clothes also come in multiple patterns and are reportedly unisex. Some items even contain the phrase #shadybaby, which Union and her husband Dwyane affectionately nickname Kaavia online. Union shared a video of the trio and a slideshow of more adorable baby designs. The video was shared with Union’s 12.7 million followers and received 130,000 likes. The video also received more than 300 comments from Union’s fans.

“Finally somebody understands the importance of everyone matching in the family… Down to the doggie,” said brand specialist Karen Civil.

“She is so darn cute!!! Her facial expressions cracks me up,” chimed another.

The Being Mary Jane alum and her former NBA hubby announced in November 2018 that Kaavia was born via surrogate. Since she was born, the Wades have shown Kaavia off on both of their respective social media pages. In various photos and videos, the baby is seen making serious and “shady” faces at certain foods and people. Kaavia also already has her own Instagram page, filled with captions about Game of Thrones episodes and more serious poses. The Instagram page is already verified and currently has 667,000 followers, while Kaavia follows 17.

Union said back in February that she already sees so much of herself in her baby girl.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” Union said. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Wade also took to his Instagram page to share how proud he was that his daughter already has her own clothing line. The former Miami Heat player referred to himself as a “proud popager” and said he plans to see a “#ShadyBaby Dad shirt” from the line.

Loading...

The pieces currently range between $15-45 and are available both in stores and online. This is the actress’ second clothing line with the retailer. Union launched her first collection in August 2018, where she and her Being Mary Jane cast members showed off looks from the collection. Union told StyleCaster that she wanted to create an affordable, comfortable and size-inclusive line for fans of her style.

“One [thing] I heard from people around me was that they loved what I was wearing but could never afford it,” Union said.