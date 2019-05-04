Ex-Wife Of Winnie the Pooh Voice Actor Jim Cummings Claims He Raped & Abused Her

Stephanie Cummings said he forced her to exchange sex for child support payments.

The actor best-known for voicing Winnie the Pooh in the Disney movie Christopher Robin is being accused of rape, abuse, and deviant behavior by his former wife. Disney voice actor Jim Cummings, who portrayed Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Mickey Mouse’s foe, Pete, allegedly raped, groped, and slapped his ex-wife, Stephanie Cummings, on several occasions.

The Daily Mail says the alleged incidents happened over seven years post-marriage which lasted a decade and ended in divorce. Stephanie Cummings filed court documents which reveal that she filed for two separate restraining orders against her former husband.

In the documents, she claims that her former husband came over to her house and “slapped her on the buttocks before forcing himself on her in front of their four-year-old daughter.”

Cummings says that her ex did this to degrade her in front of their daughter.

“He later came up behind me, grabbed my arm, spun me around, and forcefully put his hand on the back of my neck and kissed me while holding me in place against the wall.”

In further documentation, the Winnie the Pooh actor didn’t deny the event had happened, but he said it was a joke and that they were “joking and laughing” the whole time.

After the first incident, Stephanie Cummings reported it to the police, and they advised her to get a restraining order to prohibit her former husband from entering her home. After the event, she says she went to a rehab facility because she wanted help for her codependence, and her former husband showed up uninvited.

Cummings says that there was a pattern of abuse where he would “grope” and touch her in front of both of their daughters without consent. He even allegedly told his daughter that he could “touch Mommy’s breasts since he had paid for them.” She said he also made a habit of trying to spank her in front of their girls.

She also says “that Jim would demand sex from me in exchange for meeting his [child and spousal] support obligations.” In her filing, she added that her former husband has been in rehab twice for addiction to Adderall, alcohol, and marijuana.

The voice actor has also been accused of abusing the family dog, trapping it under a metal bucket when it was a puppy, and later hitting it with a broom so hard the dog’s hip required surgery.

Stephanie Cummings is seeking full custody of both of her daughters.