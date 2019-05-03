Mark Consuelos Gushes Over Wife Kelly Ripa In A String Bikini On 23rd Wedding Anniversary: ‘My View’

23 years of marriage down… a lifetime to go for Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa.

As fans of the famous duo know, Kelly and Mark regularly take to their respective social media pages to gush over one another in sweet posts. In his most recent Instagram snapshot, Mark celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife and social media is going crazy. In the snapshot posted to his account — Ripa sits in a wicker chair with a palm tree and the ocean at her back.

The blonde-haired beauty wears a smile on her face and looks absolutely radiant in a white string bikini that shows off plenty of skin. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host looks casual, wearing her hair slicked back in a low bun while rocking a pair of oversized sunglasses on her face. Consuelos does not appear in this particular photo but he made it clear that his view of Kelly for the last 23 years has been really great.

The Riverdale posted the photo to his account on their actual anniversary — May 1 and his 1.7 million followers have gone absolutely crazy over it. So far, the snapshot has amassed over 136,000 likes in addition to 740 plus comments. The majority of fans chimed in to wish the famous duo a happy anniversary while applauding their sweet relationship while countless others gushed over how amazing Kelly looks.

“I have been watching you both since All My Children and I just love your love story! We’ve been married 13 years 🙂 Happy anniversary,” one follower wrote on the post.

“Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple! Wishing you both many many more years of love and happiness.”

“Stunning!! Happy Anniversary,” another commented with a pink heart emoji.

And the celebrations didn’t stop there. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa also wrote a sweet post to honor her husband on their anniversary. In the snapshot, Mark dips Kelly back and appears to be leaning in for a kiss. “23 with me” Ripa simply captioned the sweet photo. Like Mark, that photo earned Ripa a lot of attention with over 141,000 likes in addition to 2,000 plus comments.

Last month, Consuelos also opened up about his relationship with Kelly to Esquire, admitting that 23 years later, he is still getting the hang of marriage and learning as he goes.

“Like, ‘Oh, this is what you’re supposed to do,’ or, ‘OK, sometimes yes means no.’ After 23 years, I’m just learning that — so no, I don’t think I could give anybody advice.”

The actor then went on to credit the “simple” moments for making his marriage to Kelly so great noting that he’s just really proud of the life that they created together.